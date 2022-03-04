Smelt Update

This past Wednesday, March 2, 2022 – the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife detected a steady stream of smelt entering the Cowlitz River.
They will likely have a recreational fishery this Saturday (March 5, 2022) from 8 am – 1 pm. This day will be extremely crowded with bumper-to-bumper traffic and shoulder to shoulder fishers. It will be difficult to find a place to fish and it is recommended to avoid this crowd; there will be plenty of other days for tribal fishers to harvest smelt.
Gary Smith and Tiger Van Pelt are the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs tribal creel survey staff who will be looking for you for your harvest information. Gary will be in a red Ford Ranger and Tiger in a black F-150 with tribal logos on the door. If you are not checked please call Mark Manion at 541-460-0272 to report your harvest.
It’s expected that fishing should be very good this year!