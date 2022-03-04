Smelt Update

This past Wednesday, March 2, 2022 – the Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife detected a steady stream of smelt entering the Cowlitz River.

They will likely have a recreational fishery this Saturday (March 5, 2022) from 8 am – 1 pm. This day will be extremely crowded with bumper-to-bumper traffic and shoulder to shoulder fishers. It will be difficult to find a place to fish and it is recommended to avoid this crowd; there will be plenty of other days for tribal fishers to harvest smelt.