Tribal Council Election Day

Election Day for the 29th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is TODAY! Voting is 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. COVID-19 protocols will be in place – for entry into the polls with face masks required. On election day Tribal Elders will have the option to vote while remaining in their car in the Community Center Parking Lot. Drop boxes for absentee ballots are also located at the 3 Warrior’s Market in Simnasho , the Seekseequa Fire Hall and at the Vital Statistics Department at the Administration Building.

You can find the candidate issue of the Spilyay Tymoo HERE

Simnasho Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 3 vote getters win election)

Carlos Calica

TJ Foltz

Raymond Moody

Emerson Squiemphen

Lincoln Jay Suppah

Levi Van Pelt

Seekseequa Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 2 vote getters win election)

Rosa Graybael

Ruben Henry

Vesta Johnson

Brigette McConville

Wilson Wewa

Martha Winishut

Agency Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 3 vote getters win election)