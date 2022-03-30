Tribal Council Election Day

Election Day for the 29th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is TODAY! Voting is 8am until 8pm at the Warm Springs Community Center. COVID-19 protocols will be in place – for entry into the polls with face masks required. On election day Tribal Elders will have the option to vote while remaining in their car in the Community Center Parking Lot. Drop boxes for absentee ballots are also located at the 3 Warrior’s Market in Simnasho , the Seekseequa Fire Hall and at the Vital Statistics Department at the Administration Building.
You can find the candidate issue of the Spilyay Tymoo HERE
You can find these programs online:
- 2022 KWSO Interviews with Agency District Candidates (if you have trouble loading that link try THIS ONE)
- 2022 KWSO Interviews with Seekseequa District Candidates (if you have trouble loading that link try THIS ONE)
- 2022 KWSO Interviews with Simnasho District Candidates (if you have trouble loading that link try THIS ONE)
You can also listen online:
- Agency District Tribal Council Candidates Virtual Forum Audio from Mar. 22, 2022 (if you have trouble loading that link try HERE
Simnasho Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 3 vote getters win election)
- Carlos Calica
- TJ Foltz
- Raymond Moody
- Emerson Squiemphen
- Lincoln Jay Suppah
- Levi Van Pelt
Seekseequa Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 2 vote getters win election)
- Rosa Graybael
- Ruben Henry
- Vesta Johnson
- Brigette McConville
- Wilson Wewa
- Martha Winishut
Agency Voting District Candidates for Tribal Council (top 3 vote getters win election)
- Rain Circle
- Michael Clements
- Reina Estimo
- Eugene Greene Jr.
- Anita Jackson
- Danni Katchia
- Uren Leonard Jr
- James Manion
- Daniel Martinez
- Cyrille Mitchell
- William Sam
- Alvis Smith III
- Glendon Smith
- Jason Wesley Smith
- Jonathan W Smith
- Ryan Smith Sr.
- Valerie Switzler
- Dennis White III