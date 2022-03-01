WS Housing Emergency Rental Assistance Update

The Warm Springs Housing Authority reported near the end of January that funding for the Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) Program was running low.

Last week they sent out a notice to inform ERA program participants and the community that funding for the program is almost fully spent.

They are still trying to process a few applications that were submitted by the deadline for individuals that were eligible to apply or reapply for February rental assistance.

With a very small amount of funding left to process payments for bills and applications that have been submitted, it is anticipated that these funds will be fully spent this week. There is no guarantee that all payments will be processed for bills submitted by the deadline; payments will be processed until funds are fully expended.

The Warm Springs Housing Authority has applied for additional ERA funding but have nto heard anything from the US Treasury if they are going to receive additional funding, how much might be received or when funding would be awarded. If additional funding is received in the future, notices will be put out to the community and the ERA program will resume.