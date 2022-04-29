29th Tribal Council Swearing in Ceremony!

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council will be swearing in their 29th Tribal Council on Monday May 2nd starting at 9am in front of the Tribal Administration Building.

There are three incumbents in the 29th Tribal Council with 5 new Council members. Lincoln Jay Suppah and Raymond Moody are two incumbents in the Simnasho District, while Wilson Wew is the incumbent in the Seekseequa District. The list of the 29th Tribal Council is listed below:

The 29th Tribal Council members include:

Simnasho District

• Lincoln Jay Suppah

• Raymond Moody

• Carlos Calica

• Delvis Heath – Warm Springs Chief

Agency District

• James Manion

• Alvis Smith, III

• Jonathan W. Smith, Sr.

• Alfred Smith Sr. – Wasco Chief

Seekseequa District

• Rosa Graybael

• Wilson Wewa, Jr.

• Joseph Moses – Paiute Chief