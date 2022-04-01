ARPA Funds Survey for Warm Springs

The Confederated Tribes of Warm springs Community survey was administered in January and February 2022 through paper and web-based surveys. The purpose of the survey was to help decide how funding from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) will be spent. A total of 110 people took the survey and results are presented in this summary report.

Most individuals who took the survey were enrolled Tribal Members between the ages of 25-64 years old. Over 41% were between the ages of 45-64, over 31% were between the ages of 25-44 and the next closest was the age group of 65-74 with over 14%. Almost 52% were female while over 44% were male.

The survey also gauged interest of individuals working for the Tribes. Over 15% said yes, with over 28% unsure and over 40% said No. Some of the comments stated that they wouldn’t because of Extreme low pay, inexperienced managers, housing is an issue, no opportunities and a problem with the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs mandating that Tribal employees must have or must get the COVID vaccine among other things.

The ARPA funding priorities has a list of priorities that wanted people to rank their priorities as well as add any additional priorities not on the survey. Some of the priorities listed include: Public Health and Wellness, Culture and Language, Community Development and Education among other things. Some of the priorities community members had added were the Ball fields, Increase Employees pay, fix “Water Issues” among other things.

The full survey numbers are in the document link Warm Springs Community Survey Results_03072022.