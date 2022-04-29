Battle of the Books 2022

On Saturday April 23rd, Five schools from the Jefferson County School District (JCSD) competed against teams throughout Central and Eastern Oregon in the Oregon Battle of the Books.

The Jefferson County Library District (JCLD) hosted 509-J elementary and middle school students who qualified for the Oregon Battle of the Books (OBOB) Regional Tournaments. Jefferson County Middle School (JCMS) and the Warm Springs K-8 Academy were battling teams online throughout Central & Eastern Oregon with some schools located in Hermiston and Baker City. 2022 marked the first time that either JCMS or Warm Springs fielded teams in the OBOB Middle years division, grades 6-8.

After Round robin play was finished and the totals were revealed for the Elite 8, JCMS had finished just short of the cut while Warm Springs advanced to the Elite 8 becoming the first school in JCSD history to advance to the Elite 8 in any division.

In the Elite 8, the eighth seeded Eagles tangled with the number one seeded South Wasco Middle School Redsides. The match was a back and forth affair with the Redsides icing the battle on the final set of questions, defeating the Eagles by 10 points or two questions. The Redsides would ultimately go onto win the tournament.

Congratulations to Arema White, Cayman Ippolito, Julian Stwyer, Jada Medina, Heaven Stwyer and head coach Heidi Casper on a tremendous year.

Books are already being ordered for OBOB 2023!