Jefferson County receives Broadband Planning Grant

The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration has awarded a Broadband Planning Grant to Jefferson County to develop a broadband plan that will provide a strategic roadmap in updating the broadband system in Jefferson County and also including the Warm Springs Reservation.

There are two e-checkup assessments: one for residents and one for businesses. The assessment has the support of Warm Springs Telecom with the data collection that results, made available to the Tribes – as well as to Jefferson County.

Michael Curri is President of the Strategic Networks Group, they have been tasked with carrying out this assessment for Jefferson County and Warm Springs. In a statement, he says the assessments are meant to find out how we are connected, how do we use that connection and how do we benefit from that connection. In the assessment there are over 140 metrics and indicators that are collected that makes it really granular and the assessment itself takes about 20 to 25 minutes to complete. He goes on to say that there is a reason behind every question asked because it is not just about the actual connection to the internet but what could and should they be doing online. He says that’s what the economic development and quality of life benefits are, what they are able to analyze and what recommendations for the gaps that are seen.

You can find the link to the assessment here. Survey Link