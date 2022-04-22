Jefferson County Youth Fishing Pond Re-Opened

The Jefferson County Youth Fishing Pond, next to the Jefferson County Fair Grounds, has re-opened after two years of being closed.

As reported by the Madras Pioneer, the water had leaked out of the pond, leaving a muddy mess with dead fish, but over the past year the pond was graded and the surface was covered with organic materials, a liner was installed as well as fishing habitat and aerators by Jefferson County Crews. The pond was stocked with Trout on April 12th and opened to young anglers. There are plans to add bass and blue gill to the pond later this season.

The local Boots and Hooves 4-H club participated in building the habitat modules for the pond and a day after the grand opening they visited the Jefferson County commissioners to thank them for fixing the pond. The group told commissioners the club would like to adopt the pond, cleaning the grounds a couple times a year and participate in Maintenance projects.

The 4-H club along with area Boy scouts are sponsoring a fishing derby to be held on Saturday May 28th from 9am-11pm. The 4-H team will provide fishing poles check-in and check-out, help bait hooks and tie hooks. They’ll also provide fish cleaning for a fee to raise funds for their club.

The pond is available for youth anglers only, ages 17 and younger. Ages 14-17 do need to have a fishing permit.