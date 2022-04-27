Lifeguard Certification Class starting soon

The Madras Aquatic Center has shared that they are going to hold a lifeguard certification class for potential new hires.

Registration for the Lifeguard Certification Class is open until May 7th. There are Interview & Prerequisite classes on April 30th & May 7th from 8:00 AM to 10:30 PM.

The classes will be held on:

May 10th – 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

May 12th – 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

May 14th – 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

May 17th – 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

May 19th – 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM

May 21st – 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

They will have full-time and part-time positions available. Job applicants will have a chance to interview, pass the swimming prerequisites for the lifeguard certification and receive an employment offer. The employment offer is conditional upon passing a background check, drug-screening and successful completion of the lifeguard certification course. If all conditions are met, new hires will receive back pay for the 30 hours lifeguard certification course.

Applicants must be 15 years or older. The MAC says they do their best to be flexible with scheduling of student/athletes, academics and other extra curriculars that compete for their time. They also need adults who can work during the day.

For more information you can visit macrecdistrict.com or you can call (541) 475-4253