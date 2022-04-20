Local Sports Update! 4/20/22

Warm Springs Nation Little League
- Minor Girls Softball hosted the Jefferson County A’s yesterday and came away with a 10-8 victory
- Minor Boys Baseball Blue team traveled to Madras yesterday to take on Jefferson County, their game ended in a tie due to weather and time.
- Minor Boys Baseball Blue team will play against the Minor Boys Baseball Red team today with game time starting at 6pm.
- Major Girls Softball is on the road today, they will face off against Sisters with game time kicking off at 6pm.
Warm Springs K-8 Track
- The K-8 Track team will have their first meet of the season tomorrow at the Madras High School with meet set to start at 3:30pm
Madras High School Baseball
- The Varsity Boys are in action today as they are hosting Gladstone in League Action. Gladstone is on a 3 game win streak as they are 3-0 in League play and 9-4 overall. The Buff Boys are coming off of a two game losing skid as they dropped games to North Marion, the Buffs are 5-5 on the season. Game tonight kicks off at 4:30pm.
- The Varsity Boys will be on the road tomorrow afternoon to Gladstone with game time at 5pm.
Madras High School Softball
- The Lady Buffs are in action today as they host Gladstone in League Action. Gladstone is trying to get back in the winning side of things as they just dropped a league game to Estacada last Friday. They have a 1-2 League record and an overall record of 2-8. The Lady Buffs are hoping to extend their two game winning streak as they dropped North Marion in a double header on Monday. The Lady Buffs currently hold a 2-0 League record and a 6-5 overall record. Game time tonight is set for 4:30pm.
- The Lady Buffs will be on the road tomorrow afternoon to Gladstone with game time at 4:30pm.
Madras High School Varsity Track
- Madras Varsity Track is on the road today at North Marion, squaring off against North Marion and Estacada, meet starts at 4pm.