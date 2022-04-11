New CTWS COVID-19 Protocols Adopted

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council adopted new COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Facilities and Programs today, Mon., Apr. 11, 2022. The local COVID-19 Response Team made the following recommentations which were approved by Tribal Council.

All doors be open for public access, no need to sign in or prove they are vaccinated.

Temperature checks will remain as a prevention tool, if temperature exceeds 100.4, individual(s) should not enter building.

No capacity limits in buildings.

Masks will be optional, recommended but not mandatory, however the Health and Wellness clinic has different rules for patient care areas where masks must be worn.

Events not required to be approved by COVID Team.

Cooks/Servers: If food is served at any event, to reduce possible exposure, recommend paper and plastic products. Cooks/servers should wear masks and gloves.

Contingent upon “no outbreak in the community”, (date will be routinely reviewed)

For the week ending Sat., Apr. 9, 2022 – there were 14 COVID-19 tests conducted at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center with 2 positive case results. One positive case was reported by an outside facility.

Home test kits are available at the Emergency Management office during work hours, and at Fire & Safety on Campus and at the Simnasho Firehall in the evening and on weekends. Tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center are done when a patient presents with COVID-19 symptoms.

The CDC reminds people that COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. This is especially true for people who have received a booster. CDC recommends everyone ages 12 years and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Anyone 50 or older can receive a 2nd booster dose. Contact the Health & Wellness Center if you are interested in a 2nd booster dose.