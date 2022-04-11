New CTWS COVID-19 Protocols Adopted

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council adopted new COVID-19 protocols for Tribal Facilities and Programs today, Mon., Apr. 11, 2022. The local COVID-19 Response Team made the following recommentations which were approved by Tribal Council.
- All doors be open for public access, no need to sign in or prove they are vaccinated.
- Temperature checks will remain as a prevention tool, if temperature exceeds 100.4, individual(s) should not enter building.
- No capacity limits in buildings.
- Masks will be optional, recommended but not mandatory, however the Health and Wellness clinic has different rules for patient care areas where masks must be worn.
- Events not required to be approved by COVID Team.
- Cooks/Servers: If food is served at any event, to reduce possible exposure, recommend paper and plastic products. Cooks/servers should wear masks and gloves.
- Contingent upon “no outbreak in the community”, (date will be routinely reviewed)
For the week ending Sat., Apr. 9, 2022 – there were 14 COVID-19 tests conducted at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center with 2 positive case results. One positive case was reported by an outside facility.
Home test kits are available at the Emergency Management office during work hours, and at Fire & Safety on Campus and at the Simnasho Firehall in the evening and on weekends. Tests conducted at the Health & Wellness Center are done when a patient presents with COVID-19 symptoms.
The CDC reminds people that COVID-19 vaccines continue to protect people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. This is especially true for people who have received a booster. CDC recommends everyone ages 12 years and older receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster after completing their primary COVID-19 vaccination series. Anyone 50 or older can receive a 2nd booster dose. Contact the Health & Wellness Center if you are interested in a 2nd booster dose.