OSU Extension Hosting Virtual Cooking Event

A Virtual cooking event is being hosted by OSU Extension with Chef Nephi Craig on Thursday May 5th @ 3:30 PM.

Chef Craig is the founder of The Native American Culinary Association, an organization that is dedicated to the research, refinement and development of Native American Cuisine. Olivia Davis is with OSU Extension, she says the OSU Extension Indigenous People’s Work group is honored to have worked with award winning Chef Nephi Craig on creating a food hero recipe that honors indigenous food ways and shares how indigenous cultivars have changed world cuisine. The harissa roasted butternut squash recipe is featured in the May 5th cook along event with Chef Nephi. This event requires signups and will be recorded. The roasted butternut squash with spicy harissa mix is added to a bed of quinoa over herbed yogurt dip to create a multi textured spicy sweet dish. Lactose Free plain greek yogurt options can be substituted in the dish as needed.

Cook along kits will be available while supplies last and the last day to sign up and receive the kit is May 3rd. The link to the presentation is available HERE.

For more information you can contact Olivia Davis at (541) 553-3238 or you can email her at [email protected]