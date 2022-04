Warm Springs Construction has resumed work on the Pedestrian Safety project along highway 3 from the Warm Springs Industrial Park to Highway 26.

Currently they are working on the installation of light pole bases along the west side of the road, which will be followed by curb & sidewalk construction, then installation of the solar powered light poles.

Motorists can expect construction delays for another six weeks or two months depending on weather. Final paving is scheduled to follow in June.