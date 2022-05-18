2022 Primary (Unofficial) Results are in

The voting has closed for the 2022 Primary Election in Oregon!

In Jefferson County:

Commissioner Position 1: (As of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 7:14AM) Mae Huston (Incumbent) – 34.61% (2095 votes) Mark Wunsch – 38.28% (2317 votes) Laurie Danzuka – 26.91% (1629 votes) Mae Huston (Incumbent) & Mark Wunsch will now move to the November ballot as neither was able to secure 50%+ of the votes to win the Primary election.

Commissioner Position 2: (As of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 7:14AM) Sabria Rios – 31.75% (1884 votes) Kelly Simmelink (Incumbent) – 67.93% (4030 votes) Kelly Simmelink retains his seat as Commissioner Position 2.

Assessor: (As of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 7:14AM) Ray Soliz – 98.65% (4007 votes) Ray Soliz is unopposed and retains his seat as Jefferson County Assessor.

Sheriff: (As of Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 7:14AM) Marc Heckathorn (Incumbent) – 43.38% (2695 votes) Jason R. Pollock – 52.39% (3255 votes) Rick DuPont – 3.72% (231 votes) Jason R. Pollock unseats Marc Heckathorn for the Jefferson County Sheriff position.



For a look at the results you can visit Oregon Secretary of State (oregonvotes.gov)

There are tabs to see Local Contests, Local Results for State Contests and State Results.