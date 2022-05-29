29th Tribal Council Advertising for Committees

The 29th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs has announced they are advertising for Committee positions on several committees in Warm Springs and will be advertised for 60 days.

The Committees being advertised are as follows:

Culture & Heritage Committee (6 Tribal Member Positions + 1 Alternate, 2 members for each tribe)

(6 Tribal Member Positions + 1 Alternate, 2 members for each tribe) Education Committee (3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate)

(3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate) Health & Welfare Committee (3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate)

(3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate) Land Use Planning Committee (3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate)

(3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate) Range, Irrigation & Agriculture Committee (3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate)

(3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate) Timber Committee (3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate)

(3 Tribal Member positions + 1 Alternate) Fish & Wildlife (ON and OFF Reservation) Committee (6 Tribal Member Positions + 2 Alternates)

Please Note, Tribal Council is still reviewing Tribal Committee’s whether they will still separate as listed, combine committee’s-pending charter, Ordinance and Resolution that each committee follows/directives. **Employee’s require Supervisor Approval to serve on committees. Please Submit with letter/resume**

Letters of Interest and Resumes of applicants interested in serving on a Tribal Committee, submit to the following address NO LATER THAN JULY 11, 2022:

Drop off at Tribal Administration Building addressed to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO

By Mail to: CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761

PLEASE SIGN A CRIMINAL BACKGROUND CHECK, FORMS CAN BE EMAILED OR MAILED TO YOU. RETURN SIGNED FORMS TO THE MANAGEMENT OFFICE. INFORMATION WILL BE SUBMITTED CONFIDENTIALLY TO THE S-T/CEO.

