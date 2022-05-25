509J to Sponsor Students for NIEA Conference

The Jefferson County School District will be sponsoring up to four students to attend this year’s NIEA Conference in Oklahoma City, OK. The conference will run Oct. 5-8.

Those students must be in grades 10, 11 and 12 during the 22-23 school year to apply. The theme of this year’s convention will be “Education Sovereignty. Our Choice” and this convention brings together partners, stakeholders, tribal leaders, educators, teachers, parents and community members to impact the future of Native education. They will be offering Advocacy/Empowerment, College & Career readiness, and Wellbeing/Mindfulness programming and access to colleges and universities at the Annual Trade show.

The NIEA Conference Schedule at a Glance:

Oct. 3-5: Pre-Meetings & Professional Development

Oct. 5: Cultural Heritage Night Reception

Oct. 6-7: Student Days

Oct. 6-8: General Sessions & Workshops

Oct. 7: Powwow

Student’s applications are due by this Friday May 27th. Families may apply by clicking this LINK