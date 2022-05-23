CRITFC Salmon Camp Returns

After a two-year break due to the pandemic, CRITFC’s Salmon Camp is back!

This year’s camp will be hosted by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs near Mt. Hood at Camp Namanu in Sandy August 22nd-26th. Salmon camp is a component of the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission’s Tribal Workforce Development Program. The annual camp focuses on providing culturally relevant science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) experiences to foster an interest in natural resources careers and close the academic achievement gap for Native American Youth.

Twenty incoming 6th-8th grade students from the four tribes (Warm Springs, Yakama, Umatilla and Nez Perce) are selected to attend the free camp. The camp is held during the summer in tribal homelands and each tribe takes turns hosting it.

Salmon Camp Participants

Learn about the science and lifecycle of salmon

Work on salmon restoration projects

Explore Traditional Ecological Knowledge

Meet tribal professionals working in the sciences

Learn from tribal elders and cultural experts

Gain unique and valuable hands-on experience

Over the course of the Camp, the Participants will learn about the Yakama History and Culture, Regional ecology, team building, Plateau History and Culture, Celilo falls, tribal Sovereignty, Tribal small business operations among other things.

Applications are due by Friday, June 17th, 2022 and selections will be made by June 30.

For more information on Salmon Camp including how to sponsor, contact CRITFC at (503) 238-0667 or email them at [email protected]

This link here is to APPLY