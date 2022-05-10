Sports

Local Sports Update! 5/10/22

10
May

Warm Springs Nation Little League

  • Plenty of Action today Tuesday May 10th, as there are 4 games:
    • Warm Springs Rookies have their first game of the season in Madras against the Mariners @ the Juniper Hills park starting at 6pm.
    • Major Baseball Lil Bucks are on the road as well as they travel to Bend South to Play the Orioles starting at 5:30pm.
    • Minor Baseball Chiefs are hosting the JC Braves, first pitch at 6pm
    • Junior Baseball Springers are hosting Crook County 2, game starts at 6pm.

Warm Springs K-8 Academy

  • The Districts are coming up and the Athletes from the K-8 Academy who qualified are: (Date, Time and Location yet to be determined)
    • 6th/7th Grade Girls:
      • Arlene Jim – 4×100 relay, Shot Put
      • Erin Teeman Smith – 4×100 relay, 400m, 200m, Discus
      • Lynelle Danzuka – 4×100 relay, 1500m, 800m, Shot Put, Long Jump
      • Katlyn Victorino – 4×100 relay, 100m, Long Jump
      • Miyala Suppah – 1500m, 200m, High Jump
      • Ciara Wolfe – 4×100 relay, 100m, High Jump, Javelin
      • Riyah Stacona – 100m, 400m, Javelin
      • Betty Spino – 200m, High Jump, Discus,
      • Jada Herkshan – Long Jump
    • 8th Grade Girls:
      • Kalyssa Fuentes – 4×100 relay, 400m, Javelin
      • Heaven Stwyer – Javelin
      • Skye Victorino – 4×100 relay, 400m, High Jump, Long Jump
      • Arema White – 4×100 relay, 200m, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin
      • Jess Johnson – 100m Hurdles, 200m, Long Jump
    • 6th/7th Grade Boys
      • Kiellen Allen – 4×100 relay, 100m, Discus, Javelin
      • John Ball Jr – 4×100 relay, 200m, Long Jump
      • Harlan Waheneka – 4×100 relay
      • Dennis White – 4×100 relay, High Jump
      • Julian Stwyer – 4×100 relay, 1500m, 800m
      • Liam Circle – 100m, 110m Hurdles
      • Arthur Miller – 100m, 800m, Long Jump
      • Ellison Chavez – 400m, 200m, 4×200 relay, High Jump
      • Fiske Clark – 400m, 110m Hurdles, 4×200 relay, Long Jump
      • Josh White – 400m
      • Jesiah Johnson – 110m Hurdles, 4×200 relay, High Jump
      • Lucius Stevens – 800m, Shot Put, Javelin
      • Caden Greene – Discus
      • Nokian Jackson – Discus, Shot Put
      • Jeremiah Lewis – Shot Put
      • Delton Switzler – Javelin
    • 8th Grade Boys:
      • Evaristo Antunez – 4×100 relay, 100m, 4×200 relay, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin
      • Gavin Williams – 4×100 relay, 100m, High Jump, Long Jump
      • Dakota Wewa – 4×200 relay, Javelin
      • Jason Rabbie – 4×200 relay, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin

Madras High School

  • Buff Boys Baseball:
    • Overall Record of 12 Wins and 8 Losses, League Record of 7 Wins and 5 Losses, Currently 3rd in the 4A-2 Tri-Valley Conference behind Gladstone and North Marion.
    • Coming off of a very close 4-3 victory in League action over Gladstone.
    • Traveling to North Marion today, First pitch is at 4:30 PM.
  • Lady Buffs Softball:
    • Overall Record of 11 Wins and 8 Losses, League Record of 7 Wins and 3 Losses, Currently 2nd in the 4A-2 Tri-Valley Conference behind Estacada.
    • Coming off of a close League win over Gladstone 10-8.
    • Next up they travel to Molalla tomorrow with first pitch at 5:00 PM.
