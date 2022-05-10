Local Sports Update! 5/10/22

Warm Springs Nation Little League
- Plenty of Action today Tuesday May 10th, as there are 4 games:
- Warm Springs Rookies have their first game of the season in Madras against the Mariners @ the Juniper Hills park starting at 6pm.
- Major Baseball Lil Bucks are on the road as well as they travel to Bend South to Play the Orioles starting at 5:30pm.
- Minor Baseball Chiefs are hosting the JC Braves, first pitch at 6pm
- Junior Baseball Springers are hosting Crook County 2, game starts at 6pm.
Warm Springs K-8 Academy
- The Districts are coming up and the Athletes from the K-8 Academy who qualified are: (Date, Time and Location yet to be determined)
- 6th/7th Grade Girls:
- Arlene Jim – 4×100 relay, Shot Put
- Erin Teeman Smith – 4×100 relay, 400m, 200m, Discus
- Lynelle Danzuka – 4×100 relay, 1500m, 800m, Shot Put, Long Jump
- Katlyn Victorino – 4×100 relay, 100m, Long Jump
- Miyala Suppah – 1500m, 200m, High Jump
- Ciara Wolfe – 4×100 relay, 100m, High Jump, Javelin
- Riyah Stacona – 100m, 400m, Javelin
- Betty Spino – 200m, High Jump, Discus,
- Jada Herkshan – Long Jump
- 8th Grade Girls:
- Kalyssa Fuentes – 4×100 relay, 400m, Javelin
- Heaven Stwyer – Javelin
- Skye Victorino – 4×100 relay, 400m, High Jump, Long Jump
- Arema White – 4×100 relay, 200m, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin
- Jess Johnson – 100m Hurdles, 200m, Long Jump
- 6th/7th Grade Boys
- Kiellen Allen – 4×100 relay, 100m, Discus, Javelin
- John Ball Jr – 4×100 relay, 200m, Long Jump
- Harlan Waheneka – 4×100 relay
- Dennis White – 4×100 relay, High Jump
- Julian Stwyer – 4×100 relay, 1500m, 800m
- Liam Circle – 100m, 110m Hurdles
- Arthur Miller – 100m, 800m, Long Jump
- Ellison Chavez – 400m, 200m, 4×200 relay, High Jump
- Fiske Clark – 400m, 110m Hurdles, 4×200 relay, Long Jump
- Josh White – 400m
- Jesiah Johnson – 110m Hurdles, 4×200 relay, High Jump
- Lucius Stevens – 800m, Shot Put, Javelin
- Caden Greene – Discus
- Nokian Jackson – Discus, Shot Put
- Jeremiah Lewis – Shot Put
- Delton Switzler – Javelin
- 8th Grade Boys:
- Evaristo Antunez – 4×100 relay, 100m, 4×200 relay, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin
- Gavin Williams – 4×100 relay, 100m, High Jump, Long Jump
- Dakota Wewa – 4×200 relay, Javelin
- Jason Rabbie – 4×200 relay, Discus, Shot Put, Javelin
- 6th/7th Grade Girls:
Madras High School
- Buff Boys Baseball:
- Overall Record of 12 Wins and 8 Losses, League Record of 7 Wins and 5 Losses, Currently 3rd in the 4A-2 Tri-Valley Conference behind Gladstone and North Marion.
- Coming off of a very close 4-3 victory in League action over Gladstone.
- Traveling to North Marion today, First pitch is at 4:30 PM.
- Lady Buffs Softball:
- Overall Record of 11 Wins and 8 Losses, League Record of 7 Wins and 3 Losses, Currently 2nd in the 4A-2 Tri-Valley Conference behind Estacada.
- Coming off of a close League win over Gladstone 10-8.
- Next up they travel to Molalla tomorrow with first pitch at 5:00 PM.