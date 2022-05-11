New Principals in the 509J School District

Three New Principals have been selected to lead Madras High School, Bridges High School and 509J Online!

After conducting a nationwide search for qualified applicants, Jefferson County School District (JCSD) 509J Superintendent Jay Mathisen announced the selection of Tony Summers as the Madras High School Principal, Jessica Swagger as the Bridges High School Principal and Katie Boyle as the 509J online Prinicipal.

Tony Summers brings a wealth of experience in K-12 education as he spent many years in classrooms as a teacher in middle and high school prior to his administrative experience. He is currently the Manager of High Desert Education Service District’s Driver Education program, but has previous experience as Principal of Anadarko High School in Anadarko, Oklahoma and as Principal of Sentinel Junior High/High School. He received his Bachelor’s of Science from Portland State, his Master’s of Arts in Education from George Fox and is completing his Doctorate in Education Administration Curriculum & Instruction from the University of Oklahoma.

Jessica Swagger currently serves as school counselor at Madras High School and brings more than a dozen years of classroom experience. She started her teaching career in the Vernonia School District before coming to JCSD 509J in 2007 and spent several years teaching Language Arts at Madras High before shifting from teacher to school counselor. Swagger holds a Bachelor’s of Science in History and Master’s of Teaching from Eastern Oregon and Master’s of Science in School Counseling from Capella University.

Katie Boyle currently holds the position of Assistant Principal for Bridges High School and 509J online and brings years of classroom experience, having taught 1st & 4th Grade at Madras Elementary. She has also served as Dean of Students for Bridges and currently still serves as the Program Director for JCSD 509J’s after school program, the 21st Century Community Learning Center. She is a Madras High School Alumni and holds a Bachelor’s of Science in Education from Northern Arizona University and a Master’s of Educational Administration from Grand Canyon University.

The complete Press release is located here —> New Principals Press Release.docx