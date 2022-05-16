Pacific Power seeking feedback

Pacific Power is hosting two public workshops to gain input from customers on a company proposal to offer a 25 percent discount to low-income customers in Oregon.

Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and Calfornia. They are looking for feedback as they say customers whose income is at or below 60 percent of the state median income as adjusted for household size would qualify.

The virtual workshops are scheduled for:

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Tuesday May 17th

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM on Wednesday May 18th

You can find details about the proposal and how to attend either workshop at pacificpower.net/discount