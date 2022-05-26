Portland State Graduate Honored

Former Warm Springs resident and current Portland State University Student Amanda Squiemphen-Yazzie was recently inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the Nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Squiemphen-Yazzie is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappy Phi each year. She is currently finishing her final term at Portland State University and will be graduating with a Master’s in Social work on June 12, 2022.

Through this program she was part of the “Practice and Leadership with Communities and Organizations concentration” and has maintained a 4.0 GPA. She received an Associate’s of Applied Science in December 2016 from Portland Community College and Bachelor of Social work in June 2019 from Portland State.

Some other notable members of Phi Kappa Phi include former President Jimmy Carter, NASA astronaut Wendy Lawrence, Novelist John Grisham and YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley.