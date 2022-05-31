A Salmonella Outbreak causes recall of Peanut Butter

An outbreak of Salmonella linked to a Lexington, Ky., manufacturing facility is resulting in the recall of multiple Jif peanut butter products.

J.M. Smucker Co., the parent company for the popular peanut butter brand, issued a voluntary recall. They said the peanut butter it is recalling was distributed in retail stores and other outlets throughout the country and includes creamy, crunchy and natural varieties along with many others. The recalled products have lot code numbers between 1274425–2140425 and include the numbers 425 for the 5th-7th digits. This information is usually printed on the back label of the jar.

If you happen to have a jar included in the recall, you should throw it away immediately and wash and sanitize any surfaces or containers that might have come into contact with the peanut butter.