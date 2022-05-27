Tribal Employees to receive Incentive

By a Warm Springs Tribal Council motion, it was decided to compensate each Tribal Employee with a one-time payment from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The Announcement released Monday afternoon says this Employee Incentive and Retention Payment of $1200 (minus taxes) includes Full-Time, Part-Time, Limited-Duration, temporary and committee positions. The incentive will be included on the next paycheck on June 3, 2022 and is also extended to the 56 job vacancies that are currently posted through the Human Resources Department. Employees who are hired on in any of these 56 job vacancies will be compensated after 90 days.

Also, if you currently serve on a committee and are an employee of the tribe, you cannot collect two payments, you will only be paid one payment for service to both positions.