WSTPD make arrests for drug activity

On May 3rd, Warm Springs Tribal Police Department Officers were dispatched to Indian Head Casino at approximately 5:30am on a report of drug activity.

During their investigation, Officers encountered Joshua Dryden, who was discovered to have Oregon State arrest warrants related to Identity Theft, property theft and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle. Dryden was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and had to be transported to St. Charles hospital due to possible use of fentanyl.

A 2nd subject involved in this incident, Michael Butrus was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

Dryden remains in custody of the WSTPD until he is discharged and then will be released to state authorities on his outstanding warrants.

If found guilty of the Tribal offenses, Mr Dryden would face a find of $12,500 and Mr Butrus would face a fine of $10,000.

The WSTPD wants to notify the public that even though there are new laws affecting the State of Oregon regarding the possession of controlled substances, on lands that are under the jursdiction of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, the current Tribal and Federal drug statutes remain in effect.