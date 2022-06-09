CTWS Board & Commission Advertisements

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council is currently seeking interested individuals to serve on Enterprise and other Boards and Commissions.

The positions are being advertised until July 8, 2022. Letters of Iinterest & a Resume can be dropped off at the Tribal Adminstration Buiding or mailed to PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761. Please put this to the attention of the Secretary Treasurer/CEO.

A Criminal and Credit Background Check must be completed as well.

Here are the openings:

The Warm Springs Telecomunications Company is seeking 3 Tribal Members for their Board of Directors.

The Warm Springs Cannabis Regulatory Commission is seeling 3 Members for the Warm Springs Cannabis Regulatory Commission. At least one Commissioner shall be a Tribal Member and at least one Commissioner shall be a non-tribal member.

Warm Springs Composite Products is seeking 2 Tribal Members and 2 Non-Members for their Board of Directors.

The Warm Springs Credit Enterprise is seeking 1 Tribal Member and 1 Non-Member for their Board of Directors.

Warm Springs Indian Head Casino is seeking 2 Tribal Members and 1 Non-Member for their Board of Directors.

Warm Springs Local Housing Authority is advertising 2 positions for their Board of Commissioners.

Warm springs Power & Water Enterprise is seeing 1 Tribal Member and 1 Non-Member for their Board of Directors.

The Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission has 5 open positions.

Warm Springs Economic Development (Ventures) is seeking 1 Tribal Member and 1 Non-Membe for their Board of Directors.

The Warm Springs Tribal Council Water Board is seeking to fill 1 position.

You can read the full announcements for each of these opportunities HERE