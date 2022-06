The Branch of Natural Resources Fisheries Department will be giving away winter steelhead at the Community Center today (Tuesday, June 14, 2022) starting around 1pm.

These are winter steelhead from the Parkdale Fish Facility. The fish will be frozen with 4 to 5 fish per bag.

There is a limit of 1 bag per family, you must be present to receive fish and please bring your own bags or coolers.