Former Warm Springs Physician Honored

Dr. Tom Creelman, who had served the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs for over 40 years was named the Oregon Academy of Family Physicians Family Doctor of the Year during the Organizations 75th Annual Conference in Bend. He is celebrated for his commitment to his community, his service to his patients and his impact on future generations within family medicine.

Dr. Creelman graduated from the University of Washington-School of Medicine in 1974 and completed his internship at Santa Clara Medical Center in San Jose, CA. After he became board certified in 1979, he began practicing with the Warm Springs Indian Health Service and continued his service until retirement in 2022. During his time in Warm Springs he also spent 20 years as the Medical Director of the Warm Springs Fire & Safety program and had a major impact on shaping the education and professionalism of the paramedics, EMT’s and First Responders.

Dr. Creelman has left a lasting impact on Warm Springs I.H.S. and family medicine.