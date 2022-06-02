IHS Announces Allocations to CTWS

In a News Release on Tuesday, IHS announced that funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will send the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs more than $13 Million for the Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant replacement.

The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $700 Million for Fiscal year’s 2022-2026, for a total of $3.5 Billion for the IHS Sanitation Facilities Construction Program to provide American Indian and Alaska Native homes with critical services. Those services include water wells and onsite wastewater disposal systems as well as connections to community water supply and wastewater disposal systems.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs was allocated more than $25 Million, including the $13 Million for the Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant replacement. The other funds include Rehabilitation to the Simnasho Lagoon, the Schoolie Flat Water System among Several Other Projects located below.