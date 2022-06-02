IHS Announces Allocations to CTWS

In a News Release on Tuesday, IHS announced that funds from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law will send the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs more than $13 Million for the Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant replacement.
The funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocates $700 Million for Fiscal year’s 2022-2026, for a total of $3.5 Billion for the IHS Sanitation Facilities Construction Program to provide American Indian and Alaska Native homes with critical services. Those services include water wells and onsite wastewater disposal systems as well as connections to community water supply and wastewater disposal systems.
The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs was allocated more than $25 Million, including the $13 Million for the Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant replacement. The other funds include Rehabilitation to the Simnasho Lagoon, the Schoolie Flat Water System among Several Other Projects located below.
- PO OREGON OR16265-1201 CTWS – Dry Creek Water Treatment Plant Replacement – 3 2 1 – $13,601,000
- PO OREGON OR16265-2201 CTWS – Sewer Collection System Renewal Phase I – 2 11 3 – $1,430,000
- PO OREGON OR16265-1801 CTWS – Simnasho Lagoon Rehabilitation – 3 14 3 – $513,810
- PO OREGON OR16265-2601 CTWS – Water Distribution Rehabilitation Phase 1 – 2 15 3 – $2,654,000
- PO OREGON OR16265-2501 CTWS – Municipal Landfill Construction – 3 23 3 – $5,942,500
- PO OREGON OR16999-1301 CTWS- Residential Water Meters – 2 26 3 – $1,212,750
- PO OREGON OR16999-1401 CTWS – Water Storage Tank Rehabilitation – 2 27 2 – $119,625
- PO OREGON OR16265-2401 CTWS – Schoolie Flat Water System Rehabilitation – 2 38 3 – $352,000