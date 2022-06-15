Indian Head Casino Car Show Around the Corner

Indian Head Casino is holding its 6th Annual Car Show on Saturday June 18th from 10am-3pm.

This rain or shine event is for all ages with a DJ, Raffle Prizes and a Covered Food Court. There will be several categories of cars which include Imports, Muscle Cars, Trucks, Motorcycle’s and more. The event held last year brought in approximately 110 cars and is hoping to exceed that number at this year’s event.

For any who want to register, you can pre-register for $20 or register the day of the event for $25. The link to register for the event is here Car-Show-2022-Flyer. Indian Head Casino is also looking for more Local Craft & Food Vendors, who must furnish their own tents, tables, chairs water and electricity. Food Vendor’s must provide proof of Food Handlers Card. Here is the VENDOR APPLICATION for the event

For any questions you can call Indian Head Casino Guest Services at 541-460-7700. For pre-registration info you can call Monte & Karen Strand at 503-789-8973