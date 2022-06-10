Northwest Indian Language Institute Launches New Initiative

The Northwest Indian Language Institute (NILI) has received a grant from The Roundhouse Foundation, which supports innovative programs in Oregon’s rural communities, to launch an initiative to analyze and re-envision the needs that NILI will address as the organization moves in the future.

During the analysis, which will launch this summer and be conducted over approximately 15 months, NILI leadership will initiate conversations with language leaders from the nine federally recognized tribes of Oregon, Tribal Partners throughout the Pacific Northwest and existing partners and founding members. They will explore how language preservation needs have shifted among Tribal Nations and language revitalization practitioners. The analysis will culminate in winter 2023 with a final report that will serve as a roadmap for the next phase of the Institute.

NILI will also hold its annual Summer Institute online this year with three course offerings for Indigenous language teachers and learners, and it will run from June 21-July 1.

For more information about summer offerings and registration visit the NILI website: https://nili.uoregon.edu/.