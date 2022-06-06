November 2022 Election

A former lawmaker in Oregon is aiming to shake up state politics by running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor. Betsy Johnson sees a path to victory with the increasing polarization of the two major parties. If she gets enough signatures to find a place on the ballot, the 71-year-old will be running against Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, a former Oregon House speaker, and Republican nominee Christine Drazan, a former House minority leader.

Election Results from the May 17th election will be certified on Monday June 13th – 27 days after election day. This year – Oregon ballots counted postmarks for eligible ballots – as long as those postmarks were made before 8pm on May 17th. Most all election results are known at this point but await certification.

In Warm Springs – redistricting has changed our Oregon legislative districts. Jefferson County and Crook County make up most of Oregon State District 59 but that excludes the Warm Springs Reservation which now falls in district 57 with much of Wasco County. In the November election – Republican Greg Smith is running unopposed for District 57 representation. District 59 has incumbent Vikki Breese-Iverson facing off against Lawrence Jones.

Warm Springs is now part of Oregon State Senate District 29 along with Wasco, Gilliam, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wallowa counties. The November ballot will have Susan McClain vying for the Senate seat against Gina Munster-Moore. District 30 includes a large part of Jefferson County plus Crook, Grant, Baker, Lake, Harney & Malheur counties. Lynn Findley is the Senator for District 30.

The November 8th general election will also include:

One of Oregon’s Federal Senate seats with incumbent Ron Wyden facging Joe Rae Perkins.

Warm Springs is in District 2 for the US House of Representatives and that will feature incumbent Cliff Bentz against Democrat Joe Yetter.

To vote you do need to register. To register you need to be 18 or older and live in Oregon. You can register ONLINE