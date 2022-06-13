Summer Camp available to Warm Springs Youth

Big Lake Youth camp has announced funding for 10 boys and 10 girls from Warm Springs, for two separate summer sessions. This was last minute funding and the deadline to register is this Tuesday June 14th, so quick action is needed.

From the folks who brought Warm Springs Youth the shoe giveaway recently – there is now an opportunity for Warm Springs Youth to attend the Big Lake Youth Camp outside of Sisters. The camp is accredited by the American Camp Association and is a Christian Camp and Conference Association Business Member.

They are looking for youth ages 10-12 for a camp session July 10th – 15th. Another session for youth ages 13-17 is August 7th – 12th.

To register you will need basic information about your child plus any custody papers, a photo, and a completed medical questionnaire. If you have questions or need assistance you can contact Seth Cantu at 707-530-1560. You can learn more about the camp on their website https://biglake.org/