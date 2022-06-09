Warm Springs K-8 Academy 8th Graders Celebrate

At the Warm Springs K-8 Academy, today is the last day of school and they will be holding a pow-wow starting at noon on the Football field, remember to bring your chair as you enjoy the festivities. Yesterday, they held the 8th Grade Celebration Parade to honor those 8th Graders moving on to High School. Those 8th Graders moving on to High School are:

Yamilei Adams – Shaki Aguilar – Jare Anderson – Evaristo Antunez Jr – Jaurissa Bellanger

Cody Brunoe – LaDainian Caldera Picard – Patrick Charley – Charmaine Chee – Mahayla Cisco

Sandra Clements – Myron Crooked Arm – Richard Crooked Arm – Peyton Frank – Kalyssa Fuentes Ramon Greene – Wallace Herkshan – Brayden Hintsala – Jalena Howe Weaselhead – Daunte Hurtado Janea Ike – Cayman Ippolito – LeQuisha Jackson – Aja Nah Jefferson – Jessica Johnson

Maria Johnson – Priscilla Johnson – Tamera Kalama Boise – Esther Kalama Tufti – Oriel Leal

Trayson Mireau Adams – Deklyn Parton – Jason Rabbie Jr. – Mahayla Robinson Angeles

Quincy Scott – Irenecia Smith Queahpama – Angelo Smith – Maylene Smith – Paradise Smith

Amarius Stevens – LaRhia Stevens – Heaven Stwyer – Ulysses Suppah Jr. – Donavon Tanewasha

Skye Victorino – Sterlin Wahchumwah – Red Sky Waheneka – Dakota Wewa – Arema White

Gavin Williams – Kayla Williams – CyRhon Wolfe – TeShaun Yazzie

Congratulations to those 8th Graders on your accomplishments. Click the LINK to view the celebration video.