The end of the school year powwow is at noon Thursday, June 9th at the K8 football field. The warm Springs K8 Academy recognizes that many families have suffered losses recently and they mean no disrespect by holding the powwow. The event was scheduled for the end of the school year and so they will carry-on. There will be a moment to recognize those who have lost someone and acknowledge those families that are absent.

WSK8 Powwow Flyer