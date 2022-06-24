WSTPD Traffic Stop results in Drug seizure

Officers from the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday June 22nd on Highway 26 near the town of Warm Springs.

At the time of the stop, Tribal Officers were notified the registered owner of the vehicle, James Paul Bauer, of Portland had an outstanding arrest warrant issued from Hood River for DUII and possession of a dangerous drug. Due to the nature of the underlying charges related to the warrant a WSTPD narcotics detective was at the scene with a certified drug detection dog. An initial investigation led to the discovery of 34 suspected fentanyl pills and approximately 6 grams of what is purported to be psilocybin mushrooms.

Mr. Bauer was taken into custody on the Hood River warrant and transported to the Jefferson County Correctional facility. Due to the possession and transportation of narcotics occurring on the Warm Springs Reservation and involved the possible possession of fentanyl, a drug that has been responsible for hospitalizations and deaths everywhere throughout the state, this matter is also being forwarded to the United States Attorney’s Office for possible felony possession under federal law.

