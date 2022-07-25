A Cooling Shelter will be open weekdays at the Warm Springs Family Resource Center Conference Room for whenever temperatures exceed 90 degrees.

The Cooling Shelter will be open weekdays 11am – 8pm and weekends noon until 8pm.

No pets are allowed

No alcohol, tobacco or drugs

No violence, verbal or physical, will be allowed

Face masks are required

Here are some tips on how to keep your home as cool as possible:

Keep curtains and blinds closed during the day.

Open windows during cooler evening hours.

Operate the clothes dryer and dishwasher at night.

If you have air conditioning, set it to maintain an interior temperature of 78 degrees, higher when you are away from home.

Limit physical labor during the hottest part of the day by starting early. If you must work in the heat – monitor your health to avoid heat exhaustion. The signs of heat exhaustion include:

a headache

dizziness and confusion

loss of appetite and feeling sick

excessive sweating and pale, clammy skin

cramps in the arms, legs and stomach

fast breathing or pulse

a high temperature of 38C or above

being very thirsty The symptoms are often the same in adults and children, although children may become floppy and sleepy. If someone is showing signs of heat exhaustion, they need to be cooled down.

If someone has heat exhaustion, follow these 4 steps: Move them to a cool place. Get them to lie down and raise their feet slightly. Get them to drink plenty of water. Sports or rehydration drinks are OK. Cool their skin – spray or sponge them with cool water and fan them. Cold packs around the armpits or neck are good, too. Stay with them until they’re better.

Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and make sure your pets have plenty of water and shade if they are outdoors.

Check on elders and any vulnerable friends, relatives or neighbors to make sure they are okay.