The Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to recruit applicants for their Homeowner Assistance Fund Program. The program can offer up to $4000 in Mortgage Assistance and up to $4000 in Homeowner Insurance Assistance.

Applicants must be an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

Your primary residence must be located on the Warm Springs Reservation

This is for current First Mortgage (stick built or manufactured home)

Combined Household income must be 150% or less of Area Median Income.

Apply online at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergencyRentalAssistanceTreasuryGrant/WarmSpringsHousingAuthorityHomeownerAssistanceFundHAFProgram

You may also pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority Office, or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise Office.

Call WSHA at 541-553-3250 if you have any questions.

WSHA HAF Flyer