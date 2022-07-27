The Warm Springs Housing Authority continues to recruit applicants for their Homeowner Assistance Fund Program. The program can offer up to $4000 in Mortgage Assistance and up to $4000 in Homeowner Insurance Assistance.
- Applicants must be an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.
- Your primary residence must be located on the Warm Springs Reservation
- This is for current First Mortgage (stick built or manufactured home)
- Combined Household income must be 150% or less of Area Median Income.
Apply online at: https://www.cognitoforms.com/EmergencyRentalAssistanceTreasuryGrant/WarmSpringsHousingAuthorityHomeownerAssistanceFundHAFProgram
You may also pick up an application at the Warm Springs Housing Authority Office, or the Warm Springs Credit Enterprise Office.
Call WSHA at 541-553-3250 if you have any questions.