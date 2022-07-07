Mask requirements changed in WS Community

Due to CDC recommendations and Warm Springs Tribal Council receiving recommendations from the Warm Springs COVID Task Force, masks will be required in indoor spaces in the Warm Springs community.

Katie Russell said “Our community and the region actually is in high COVID transmission, the COVID team met and is recommending that we wear masks indoors now, so that would be anytime that you go inside one of the tribal buildings or if you’re indoors of somewhere that’s not your household, we are recommending that you wear a mask during this high transmission period.”

Glendon Smtih emailed out the details of the new restrictions.

COVID-19 Protocols for All – Effective July 7, 2022

The COVID-19 Team recommendations (data regarding COVID-19 to be reviewed regularly).