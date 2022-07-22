The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, Branch of Natural Resources, is hosting a Tribal Public Hunters Meeting today from 5-7pm at the Community Center Pavilion.

The meeting will allow input from Tribal Members and will share information ahead of the fish and wildlife committees finalizing their proposed hunting regulations for the fall season and coming year. They will discuss Reservation Game Inventories, review last year’s Hunter Harvest Reports and look at the 2022-2023 proposed hunting season. Bring your questions, hunting permits if you still have them and it will be a potluck style meal for those attending.

For more information you can contact Austin Smith Jr. at 541-553-2046

ATTENTION TRIBAL HUNTERS