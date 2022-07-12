Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club getting new Space

An Old modular classroom that was located by the old Warm Springs Elementary Track was moved to the back of the Warm Springs K-8 Academy last month.

The structure is on blocks awaiting a foundation to be prepared. The facility will be used as a permanent space for the Warm Springs Boys & Girls Club which has been operating at the K8 using shared space for the past several years. The club is running their summer program right now. The goal is for Electrical, Plumbing and other Infrastructure installations to be done in time for the building to be moved into by the Boys & Girls Club for the start of the new School year.