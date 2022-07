Warm Springs Enterprise Boards and Commission Positions Available

Warm Springs Tribal Council is again advertising for Enterprise Boards and Commissions.

They have openings on the Boards for: Warm Springs Economic Development; Power & Water Enterprise; Composite Products; Warm Springs Telecommunications Company; Water Board; Warm Springs Tribal Employment Rights Office Commission; Warm Springs Local Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.

If interested, you need to submit a letter of interest, a resume and completed Criminal Background and Credit Check forms to the Secretary-Treasurer/CEO. You can Drop it off at the Tribal Administration Building or mail it to PO Box 455 Warm Springs. The deadline to apply is Thursday August 18th at 5pm.

Details about the positions are located here…Board Ads – JULY 18-AUG 18 2022 portrait