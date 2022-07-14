Warm Springs Telecom Schedules Outage for Update

Warm Springs Telecom has reported a scheduled outage for today for maintenance and upgrading a Power Panel and Back-up power at the Schoolie tower.

They are replacing the Manual Transfer switch with an Automatic transfer switch. Currently if commercial power is lost, personnel is dispatched to the location with a generator to hook up and then throw the transfer switch. After the update today it will be automated and future outages due to power will be greatly minimized. The scheduled outage is from 10am this morning to 2pm this afternoon and will affect customers in the schoolie and simnasho areas.

If after 2pm you are still experiencing no internet/Wi-fi or are having voice service issues, please contact Telecom at 541-615-0555.