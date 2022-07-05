Willamette Falls Eel Resolution Approved

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council has approved the Willamette Falls eel resolution.

It’s expected the falls will be in fishable conditions the week of July 10th and the regulations are:

Tribal members wishing to take eels for ceremonial and subsistence purposes must carry tribal enrollment cards to fish under claim of treaty rights. Enrollment cards must be in possession while fishing. Harvest is allowed from June 1 through August 15. Harvest is allowed at Willamette Falls by hand or with hand powered tools. The open area is noted on the attached map. Harvest is open 7 days per week of each month unless limited for conservation measures. Fishing hours are sunrise to sunset. This is a subsistence fishery as defined by Tribal Code 340.100. BNR personnel shall monitor and enforce the fishery with regard to Warm Springs members participating in the 2022 fishing season at Willamette Falls; Harvesters will allow Warm Springs BNR personnel to creel lamprey catch. BNR will offer creel data collected to ODFW at the end of the harvest season. Incidental harvest of salmon, steelhead or trout may be kept for ceremonial or substistence use.

Any questions you can call 541-553-2042.