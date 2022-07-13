Wisconsin Man missing in Warm Springs Area

Warm Springs Tribal Police Department is searching for a man who’s vehicle was found abandoned at the Trout Lake Campground on the western area of the Reservation on July 7th.

After a search of the unlocked vehicle, they determined it to be abandoned and was associated with Edward Andrew Bock of Madison, Wisconsin after finding his wallet and Identification in the vehicle. Bock has not been in contact with his family for several days and the WSTPD is actively searching for any clues to his whereabouts, with his last known location on his cell phone was in Northwest Redmond.

Anyone with information on the location or whereabouts of Edward Bock is encouraged to contact the WS Police Department at 541-553-1171.

The complete Press Release is available here Press Release. Missing Person 7.12.22