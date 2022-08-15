Conserve Water Issued in Warm Springs

The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issue a “Conserve Water” notice to the Warm Springs Community!

The Conservation Order was issued on Thursday August 11th with no date yet on when the order would be lifted. The Water treatment plan rehabilitation project discovered extreme damages to main components within the water plant.

Areas affected:

Sunnyside

Wolfe Point

Kah-Nee-Ta Resort

Dry Creek (Upper Dry Creek)

Industrial Park

West Hills

Greeley Heights

Trailer Courts

Tenino Apartments

Tenino Valley

Highway 26 Corridor, Which Includes: Indian Head Casino Eagle Crossing Composite Products The Museum @ Warm Springs Residents



If you have any questions you can call 541-553-3246