Conserve Water Issued in Warm Springs

The Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities has issue a “Conserve Water” notice to the Warm Springs Community!
The Conservation Order was issued on Thursday August 11th with no date yet on when the order would be lifted. The Water treatment plan rehabilitation project discovered extreme damages to main components within the water plant.
Areas affected:
- Sunnyside
- Wolfe Point
- Kah-Nee-Ta Resort
- Dry Creek (Upper Dry Creek)
- Industrial Park
- West Hills
- Greeley Heights
- Trailer Courts
- Tenino Apartments
- Tenino Valley
- Highway 26 Corridor, Which Includes:
- Indian Head Casino
- Eagle Crossing
- Composite Products
- The Museum @ Warm Springs
- Residents
If you have any questions you can call 541-553-3246