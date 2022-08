The 2022 Warm Springs Huckleberry Trip hosted by Mt. Hood Meadows is scheduled for Monday, August 29th.

Limited transportation, chair lift tickets and lunch will be provided.

To sign up call KWSO at 541-553-1968. Give your name and contact info and if you will ride the bus or drive up.

Everyone does need to complete a liability release form to participate.

Huckleberry picking event release 2022

Huckleberry event 2022 details