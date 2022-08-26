Tananawit set for re-Grand Opening!

Tananawit, a nonprofit dedicated to the community of Warm Springs artists, is launching a grand reopening of its art shop Sept. 2 through 4, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event will be a sale of a range of works, from paintings and photography to jewelry and beadwork at the shop at 3240 Walsey Lane Suite #5, Warm Springs, Oregon 97761.

The event will take place at the shop located at 3240 Walsey Lane Suite #5 in Warm Springs and will be a sale of a range of works, from paintings and photography to jewelry and beadwork. New Executive Director Deb Stacona and new Business and Outreach Coordinator Sara Dowty made the reopening a priority after the store had briefly operated earlier this year and quickly closed. The work of Tananawit artists reflects their strongly-held values of family, creativity and Warm Springs culture and Stacona said she understands how important Tribal Artisans are to the Oregon Native Tourism Industry.

“Tananawit clients are breaking new ground, and their success may depend, at least in part, on our performance,” said Stacona. “Art is an integral part of cultural identity of many Tribal members.”

A community of Warm Springs Artists, Tananáwit is a community-based organization whose mission is to provide educational and economic development opportunities by empowering our people and building knowledge and understanding of traditional and contemporary Native art of the Columbia River Plateau. More information: https://warmspringsartists. org/

For More Information: [email protected] org, o: (541) 904-0700 mobile: (541) 390-4850