Warm Springs Locals competing at Omak Stampede

Jucoby Frank (Owner) of Horse Eaneaus and Chezeray Frank (Jockey) will be competing in the 88th Annual Omak Stampede in the World Famous Suicide Race.

The Omak entertainment, Dreamland Carnival Company/North Star Amusement opens up today Wednesday, August 10, 2022 as well as Encampment opening as well. The festivities start tomorrow with a Ride-In at 8am. The Omak Stampede PRCA Rodeo & World-Famous Suicide Race begins on Thursday August 11, 2022 at 7pm.

Jaycelene Brisbois‘ Family is doing food sales this week to help with travel and supplies, Donations are greatly appreciated.

Sharmiah Brisbois will be selling raffle tickets and buttons as she is vying for the JR Miss Omak Stampede Indian Encampment Title.