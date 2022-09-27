2023 Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program Open for Applications

The University of Oregon’s Oregon Folklife Network has been awarded a $40,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts plus $40,000 from Oregon Arts Commission to support Oregon’s Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program. Oregon Folklife Network is accepting applications until October 31 for the Traditional Arts Apprenticeship Program (TAAP) for projects in 2023. The program offers folk and traditional master artists and culture keepers a $3,500 stipend to teach their art form to apprentices from their same communities, Tribes, sacred or occupational groups. The stipend supports master artists in sharing their knowledge, skills and expertise with apprentices of great promise who will be empowered to carry on and strengthen Oregon’s living cultural traditions.

Past TAAP award recipients from Warm Springs include: Kelli Palmer (Warm Springs Cornhusk Weaving, 2012), Roberta Kirk (Traditional Wasco Beadwork, 2014, 2016) and Marjorie Kalama (Plateau Style Beadwork, 2018).

The Oregon Folklife Network is the state of Oregon’s folk and traditional arts program. Administered by the Museum of Natural and Cultural History, OFN comprises a network of partners working to document, support, preserve, and celebrate the diversity of Oregon’s living cultural heritage.

To learn more visit ofn.uoregon.edu,