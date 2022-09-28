CODE Drug Arrests

Date: September 27, 2022

Released by: Lieutenant Ken Mannix

On September 27, 2022, at approximately 12:15 PM, Detectives with the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit concluded a short-term narcotics investigation with the arrest of Daniel James Peralta, 35-year-old Bend, OR resident, and Joshua Ray Walter, 41-year-old Lapine, OR resident.

On this date, Detectives conducted a multi-county surveillance operation and while doing so developed information that was consistent with drug distribution. At approximately 12:15 PM members of the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, along with narcotics investigators, conducted a traffic stop on a 2008, white in color, Cadillac STS on US Hwy 26 near mile marker 98, which is on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. Peralta was the driver of the vehicle and Walter was the passenger in the vehicle. During the stop, Warm Springs Tribal Police Department deployed their narcotics detection K-9 ‘Keira’ who alerted to the presence of controlled substances in the vehicle.

A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a commercial quantity of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and prescription pills made of fentanyl.

Peralta was lodged at the Jefferson County Adult Jail on an outstanding fugitive from justice arrest warrant issued out of Clackamas County, OR. Both Peralta and Walter were issued criminal citations for the Unlawful Possession and Distribution of Methamphetamine, Cocaine, Heroin and for the Attempted Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

This case has been forwarded to the United States Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

CONTACT FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: Lieutenant Ken Mannix at (541) 419-4173 or [email protected]

The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) team is a multi-jurisdictional narcotics task force supported by the Oregon-Idaho High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) program and the following Central Oregon law enforcement agencies: Bend Police Department, Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police Department, Prineville Police Department, Crook County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Madras Police Department, Oregon State Police, Sunriver Police Department, Black Butte Police Department, United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Warm Springs Tribal Police Department, Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson County District Attorney’s, and the Oregon National Guard.

The Oregon-Idaho HIDTA program is an Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) sponsored counterdrug grant program that coordinates and provides funding resources to multi-agency drug enforcement task forces to disrupt or dismantle local, multi-state and international drug trafficking organizations.